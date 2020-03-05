-
Rickie Fowler putts well in round one of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Rickie Fowler’s lengthy birdie putt at Arnold PalmerIn the opening round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Rickie Fowler sinks a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-3 2nd hole.
In his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Rickie Fowler hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fowler finished his day tied for 31st at 1 under; Matt Every is in 1st at 7 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
Rickie Fowler missed the green on his first shot on the 231-yard par-3 second but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved Rickie Fowler to 1 under for the round.
Fowler got a bogey on the 400-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to even-par for the round.
On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Fowler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.
