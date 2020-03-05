Emiliano Grillo hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Grillo finished his round tied for 12th at 2 under; Talor Gooch and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 5 under; Rory McIlroy, Kevin Streelman, and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Lanto Griffin, Harold Varner III, Matthew Wolff, Kevin Na, Tyrrell Hatton, and Scott Brown are tied for 6th at 3 under.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th, Emiliano Grillo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 53-foot putt for eagle. This put Emiliano Grillo at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 370-yard par-4 13th hole, Grillo had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Grillo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 458-yard par-4 18th hole, Grillo chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Grillo chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 199-yard par-3 green seventh, Grillo suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 under for the round.