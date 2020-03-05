Brian Stuard hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Stuard finished his round tied for 111th at 5 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Scottie Scheffler, Matt Every, and Talor Gooch are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Graeme McDowell, Hideki Matsuyama, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 5th at 4 under.

On the 390-yard par-4 fifth, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 1 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Stuard had a double bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting. This moved Stuard to 3 over for the round.

Stuard got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 4 over for the round.

On the 438-yard par-4 11th, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 5 over for the round.

Stuard his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Stuard to 6 over for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 511-yard par-5 16th, Stuard chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 5 over for the round.

At the 221-yard par-3 17th, Stuard hit a tee shot 228 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 4 over for the round.

Stuard got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 5 over for the round.