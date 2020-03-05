In his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Jim Herman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 3 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Herman finished his day tied for 60th at 1 over; Matt Every is in 1st at 7 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Herman got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 1 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 15th, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 2 over for the round.

Herman missed the green on his first shot on the 221-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 17 yards for birdie. This moved Herman to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 458-yard par-4 18th hole, Herman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Herman to even-par for the round.

Herman missed the green on his first shot on the 231-yard par-3 11th but had a chip in from 19 yards for birdie. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 third, Herman chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Herman to even for the round.

Herman got a bogey on the 390-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 1 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Herman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Herman at even-par for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 1 over for the round.