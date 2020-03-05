-
Anirban Lahiri shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Anirban Lahiri hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Lahiri finished his round tied for 80th at 2 over; Matt Every and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 6 under; Scottie Scheffler and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Hideki Matsuyama, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 5th at 4 under.
After a 287 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Lahiri chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to even for the round.
At the 390-yard par-4 fifth, Lahiri got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lahiri to 1 over for the round.
