-
-
Jason Kokrak shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
-
March 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 05, 2020
-
Highlights
Jason Kokrak’s 52-foot birdie putt at Arnold PalmerIn the opening round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Jason Kokrak sinks a 52-foot birdie putt on the par-3 7th hole.
In his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Jason Kokrak hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kokrak finished his day tied for 31st at 1 under; Matt Every is in 1st at 7 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the par-4 third, Kokrak's 89 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Kokrak reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 2 under for the round.
Kokrak hit his tee at the green on the 199-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 52-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Kokrak to 3 under for the round.
Kokrak got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kokrak to 2 under for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Kokrak's tee shot went 191 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.