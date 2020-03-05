-
-
Brendon Todd shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
-
March 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 05, 2020
Brendon Todd hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Todd finished his round tied for 3rd at 4 under with Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; and Talor Gooch is in 2nd at 5 under.
Todd missed the green on his first shot on the 231-yard par-3 second but had a chip in from 18 yards for birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Todd had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.
On the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 1 under for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, Todd reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Todd's 126 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 3 under for the round.
On the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Todd reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 4 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.