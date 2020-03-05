-
Tommy Fleetwood shoots 4-over 76 in round one of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Instruction
Tommy Fleetwood tests out Arnold Palmer training aid at Bay HillBefore the opening round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Tommy Fleetwood used an old Arnold Palmer training aid. Fleetwood proved the tips for hitting out of the rough, fixing a hook and playing from the water still stand the test of time.
Tommy Fleetwood hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Fleetwood finished his day tied for 107th at 4 over; Matt Every is in 1st at 7 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the 461-yard par-4 first, Fleetwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fleetwood to 1 over for the round.
Fleetwood got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fleetwood to 2 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 215-yard par-3 14th green, Fleetwood suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Fleetwood at 3 over for the round.
On the 467-yard par-4 15th, Fleetwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fleetwood to 4 over for the round.
