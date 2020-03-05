In his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Henrik Norlander hit 9 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Norlander finished his day tied for 116th at 6 over; Matt Every is in 1st at 7 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 370-yard par-4 13th hole, Norlander reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.

Norlander got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Norlander to even-par for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 511-yard par-5 16th, Norlander chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Norlander to 1 over for the round.

On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Norlander's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 458-yard par-4 18th, Norlander chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Norlander to 3 over for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 first, Norlander had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 4 over for the round.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Norlander's tee shot went 194 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Norlander got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Norlander to 6 over for the round.