-
-
Dylan Frittelli rebounds from poor front in first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
-
March 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 05, 2020
-
Highlights
Dylan Frittelli’s near eagle bunker shot at Arnold PalmerIn the opening round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Dylan Frittelli hits his 39-foot bunker shot on the par-5 12th hole to 2 feet then sinks the putt for birdie.
In his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Dylan Frittelli hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Frittelli finished his day tied for 31st at 1 under; Matt Every is in 1st at 7 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the 231-yard par-3 second, Dylan Frittelli's tee shot went 200 yards to the right rough and his approach went 39 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Frittelli's 76 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to even-par for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, Frittelli reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.
Frittelli got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to even for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 16th, Frittelli hit his 75 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.