In his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Danny Lee hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Lee finished his round tied for 21st at 1 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 5 under; Rory McIlroy, Kevin Streelman, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Kevin Na, Tyrrell Hatton, Scott Brown, Lanto Griffin, Harold Varner III, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 6th at 3 under.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Lee's 171 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

At the 461-yard par-4 first, Lee got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Lee chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

Lee hit his drive 289 yards into trouble as the ball landed in the Fairway Bunker, setting himself up for a birdie on the sixth. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Lee's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 under for the round.