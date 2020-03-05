In his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, C.T. Pan hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Pan finished his round tied for 53rd at 2 over; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 5 under; Rory McIlroy, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Scott Brown, Sung Kang, Collin Morikawa, Maverick McNealy, Adam Long, and Brendon Todd are tied for 6th at 3 under.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Pan's tee shot went 221 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Pan hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to even-par for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Pan chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 over for the round.

Pan got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 15th hole, Pan chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Pan to 1 over for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Pan got on the green in 3 and three-putt for bogey, bringing Pan to 2 over for the round.