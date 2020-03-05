-
C.T. Pan shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, C.T. Pan hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Pan finished his round tied for 53rd at 2 over; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 5 under; Rory McIlroy, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Scott Brown, Sung Kang, Collin Morikawa, Maverick McNealy, Adam Long, and Brendon Todd are tied for 6th at 3 under.
On the 231-yard par-3 second, Pan's tee shot went 221 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Pan hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to even-par for the round.
After a 276 yard drive on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Pan chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 over for the round.
Pan got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 15th hole, Pan chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Pan to 1 over for the round.
On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Pan got on the green in 3 and three-putt for bogey, bringing Pan to 2 over for the round.
