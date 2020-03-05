In his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Tony Finau hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Finau finished his round tied for 73rd at 3 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Talor Gooch is in 2nd at 5 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

After a 236 yard drive on the 438-yard par-4 11th, Finau chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Finau to 1 over for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 12th, Finau chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to even-par for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 18th hole, Finau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

After a 326 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Finau chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Finau hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Finau to 1 over for the round.

Finau got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Finau to 2 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Finau had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 3 over for the round.