Brendan Steele shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 05, 2020
In his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Brendan Steele hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Steele finished his day tied for 60th at 1 over; Matt Every is in 1st at 7 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Steele hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a three-putt double bogey on the 400-yard par-4 10th. This moved Steele to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Steele's 190 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 16th, Steele hit his 78 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Steele to even-par for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Steele got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Steele to 1 over for the round.
On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Steele hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Steele to 1 over for the round.
