Scott Brown hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Brown finished his round tied for 6th at 3 under with Sung Kang, Lanto Griffin, Danny Willett, and Adam Long; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 5 under; and Rory McIlroy, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 4 under.

On the 461-yard par-4 first, Brown had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brown to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 fourth, Brown's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 390-yard par-4 fifth hole, Brown chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Brown hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 460-yard par-4 eighth hole, Brown chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Brown to 3 under for the round.

Brown got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brown to 2 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th, Brown had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Brown to 3 under for the round.