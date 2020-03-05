-
-
Kevin Kisner shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
-
March 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 05, 2020
In his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Kevin Kisner hit 11 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Kisner finished his round tied for 76th at 2 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Talor Gooch is in 2nd at 5 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Kisner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.
Kisner got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to even-par for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Kisner's his approach went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.