Strong putting brings Billy Horschel an even-par round one of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Billy Horschel hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Horschel finished his round tied for 39th at even par; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Talor Gooch is in 2nd at 5 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
On the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Billy Horschel had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Billy Horschel to 2 over for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, Horschel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 370-yard par-4 13th hole, Horschel had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Horschel to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Horschel's 138 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to even for the round.
