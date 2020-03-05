-
Sam Saunders shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Sam Saunders on the state the Arnold Palmer InvitationalPrior to the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Sam Saunders talks about the API and what it means to the game of golf and what it means to the players.
In his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Sam Saunders hit 8 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Saunders finished his round tied for 84th at 2 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Scottie Scheffler, Matt Every, and Talor Gooch are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Graeme McDowell, Hideki Matsuyama, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 5th at 4 under.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Saunders got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Saunders to 1 over for the round.
Saunders got a bogey on the 390-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Saunders to 2 over for the round.
After a 268 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Saunders chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Saunders to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 460-yard par-4 eighth hole, Saunders chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Saunders to even-par for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Saunders went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Saunders to 1 over for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Saunders's tee shot went 190 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
