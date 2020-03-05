In his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Sam Saunders hit 8 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Saunders finished his round tied for 84th at 2 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Scottie Scheffler, Matt Every, and Talor Gooch are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Graeme McDowell, Hideki Matsuyama, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 5th at 4 under.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Saunders got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Saunders to 1 over for the round.

Saunders got a bogey on the 390-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Saunders to 2 over for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Saunders chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Saunders to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 460-yard par-4 eighth hole, Saunders chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Saunders to even-par for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Saunders went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Saunders to 1 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Saunders's tee shot went 190 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.