-
-
Nate Lashley shoots 7-over 79 in round one of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
-
March 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 05, 2020
Nate Lashley hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Lashley finished his day in 118th at 7 over; Matt Every is in 1st at 7 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the 467-yard par-4 15th, Lashley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lashley to 1 over for the round.
Lashley got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to 2 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 231-yard par-3 second green, Lashley suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lashley at 3 over for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Lashley had a double bogey after hitting the green in 6 and one putting. This moved Lashley to 5 over for the round.
On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Lashley hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lashley at 6 over for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Lashley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to 7 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.