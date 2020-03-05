In his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Matt Every hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Every finished his day in 1st at 7 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 10th, Matt Every's 90 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matt Every to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, Every hit an approach shot from 98 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Every to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Every's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Every to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 first hole, Every chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Every to 4 under for the round.

Every hit his tee at the green on the 231-yard par-3 second, setting himself up for a long 47-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Every to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Every hit his 83 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Every to 6 under for the round.

At the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Every reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Every at 7 under for the round.