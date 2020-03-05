  • Matt Every delivers a bogey-free 7-under 65 in the first at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Matt Every sinks a 32-foot birdie putt on the par-4 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Matt Every’s 32-foot birdie putt at Arnold Palmer

