Matt Every delivers a bogey-free 7-under 65 in the first at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matt Every’s 32-foot birdie putt at Arnold PalmerIn the opening round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Matt Every sinks a 32-foot birdie putt on the par-4 8th hole.
In his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Matt Every hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Every finished his day in 1st at 7 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the par-4 10th, Matt Every's 90 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matt Every to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, Every hit an approach shot from 98 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Every to 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 16th, Every's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Every to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 first hole, Every chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Every to 4 under for the round.
Every hit his tee at the green on the 231-yard par-3 second, setting himself up for a long 47-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Every to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Every hit his 83 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Every to 6 under for the round.
At the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Every reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Every at 7 under for the round.
