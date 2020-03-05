-
Rory McIlroy shoots 6-under 66 in round one of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Rory McIlroy’s short game leads to birdie at Arnold PalmerIn the opening round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Rory McIlroy gets up-and-down from just short of the green to make birdie at the par-5 6th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Rory McIlroy hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. McIlroy finished his round in 1st at 6 under; Talor Gooch is in 2nd at 5 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
On the 511-yard par-5 16th, McIlroy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McIlroy to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 18th, McIlroy's 165 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 first hole, McIlroy had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, McIlroy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 5 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, McIlroy's 138 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 6 under for the round.
