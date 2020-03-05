-
Jason Day putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 first round in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jason Day opens with birdie at Arnold PalmerIn the opening round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Jason Day lands his 162-yard approach 14 feet from the cup at the par-4 10th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Jason Day hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Day finished his round tied for 84th at 2 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Talor Gooch is in 2nd at 5 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
On the par-4 10th, Jason Day's 164 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jason Day to 1 under for the round.
On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Day's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
