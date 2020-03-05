  • Jason Day putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 first round in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Jason Day lands his 162-yard approach 14 feet from the cup at the par-4 10th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Jason Day opens with birdie at Arnold Palmer

