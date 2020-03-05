-
-
Sung Kang shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
-
March 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 05, 2020
Sung Kang hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kang finished his round tied for 6th at 3 under with Scott Brown, Adam Long, Brendon Todd, and Collin Morikawa; Talor Gooch and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 5 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 400-yard par-4 10th hole, Kang had a 86 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Kang hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 438-yard par-4 11th. This moved Kang to even for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Kang hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 15th. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Kang's 113 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Kang chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.