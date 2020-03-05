In his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Rob Oppenheim hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Oppenheim finished his round tied for 7th at 3 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Talor Gooch is in 2nd at 5 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

After a 283 yard drive on the 461-yard par-4 first, Rob Oppenheim chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rob Oppenheim to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Oppenheim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oppenheim to even-par for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Oppenheim went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Oppenheim to 1 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Oppenheim hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Oppenheim at 2 over for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 eighth hole, Oppenheim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 1 over for the round.

On the 400-yard par-4 10th hole, Oppenheim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oppenheim to even for the round.

On the 370-yard par-4 13th hole, Oppenheim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 16th, Oppenheim chipped in his third shot from 26 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Oppenheim to 3 under for the round.