Rob Oppenheim rebounds from poor front in first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 05, 2020
In his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Rob Oppenheim hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Oppenheim finished his round tied for 7th at 3 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Talor Gooch is in 2nd at 5 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
After a 283 yard drive on the 461-yard par-4 first, Rob Oppenheim chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rob Oppenheim to 1 over for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Oppenheim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oppenheim to even-par for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Oppenheim went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Oppenheim to 1 over for the round.
On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Oppenheim hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Oppenheim at 2 over for the round.
On the 460-yard par-4 eighth hole, Oppenheim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 1 over for the round.
On the 400-yard par-4 10th hole, Oppenheim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oppenheim to even for the round.
On the 370-yard par-4 13th hole, Oppenheim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 16th, Oppenheim chipped in his third shot from 26 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Oppenheim to 3 under for the round.
