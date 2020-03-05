Brian Harman hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Harman finished his round tied for 111th at 5 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Scottie Scheffler, Matt Every, and Talor Gooch are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Graeme McDowell, Hideki Matsuyama, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 5th at 4 under.

On the 400-yard par-4 10th, Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Harman to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 370-yard par-4 13th hole, Harman had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Harman hit an approach shot from 77 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

Harman got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Harman hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 461-yard par-4 first. This moved Harman to 2 over for the round.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Harman's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Harman chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Harman to 4 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to 5 over for the round.