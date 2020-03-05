-
Scott Harrington putts well in round one of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
-
March 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 05, 2020
In his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Scott Harrington hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Harrington finished his round tied for 21st at 1 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 5 under; Rory McIlroy, Kevin Streelman, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Matthew Wolff, Sung Kang, and Lanto Griffin are tied for 7th at 3 under.
Scott Harrington hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 third. This moved Scott Harrington to 1 under for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Harrington reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to 2 under for the round.
Harrington got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 1 under for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, Harrington reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to 2 under for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 18th, Harrington had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 1 under for the round.
