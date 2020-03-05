In his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Alex Noren hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Noren finished his round tied for 76th at 1 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Talor Gooch is in 2nd at 5 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, Noren reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 467-yard par-4 15th, Noren went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his triple bogey. He hit his fifth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Noren to 2 over for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Noren got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Noren to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Noren's 168 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 390-yard par-4 fifth hole, Noren chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Noren to 1 over for the round.

At the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Noren got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Noren to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 ninth hole, Noren had a 197 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noren to 1 over for the round.