Kevin Streelman shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Kevin Streelman hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Streelman finished his round tied for 22nd at 1 under; Talor Gooch and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 5 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Scott Brown, Adam Long, Brendon Todd, Sung Kang, Maverick McNealy, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 6th at 3 under.
On the 400-yard par-4 10th hole, Streelman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, Streelman hit an approach shot from 111 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.
At the 215-yard par-3 14th, Streelman hit a tee shot 216 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 3 under for the round.
Streelman hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 first. This moved Streelman to 5 under for the round.
Streelman got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 4 under for the round.
