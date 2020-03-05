-
-
Marc Leishman shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
-
March 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 05, 2020
-
Interviews
Marc Leishman on trying to emulate Arnold Palmer at Bay HillPrior to the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Marc Leishman talks about the importance of the founder of Bay Hill, Arnold Palmer and the legacy he left outside the ropes.
In his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Marc Leishman hit 11 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Leishman finished his day tied for 31st at 1 under; Matt Every is in 1st at 7 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, Leishman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Leishman's 117 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Leishman hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Leishman at 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.