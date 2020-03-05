-
Ryan Moore shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Ryan Moore hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Moore finished his round tied for 27th at 1 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Talor Gooch is in 2nd at 5 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
On the par-4 11th, Moore's 185 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Moore to 1 over for the round.
After a 301 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 12th, Moore chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to even-par for the round.
On the 370-yard par-4 13th hole, Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.
On the 231-yard par-3 second, Moore's tee shot went 197 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
