Rafa Cabrera Bello shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Rafa Cabrera Bello hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Cabrera Bello finished his round tied for 89th at 2 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Talor Gooch is in 2nd at 5 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
On the 438-yard par-4 11th, Cabrera Bello had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cabrera Bello to 1 over for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Cabrera Bello's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Cabrera Bello had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 199-yard par-3 green seventh, Cabrera Bello suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.
