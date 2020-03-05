In his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Charl Schwartzel hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schwartzel finished his round tied for 57th at 3 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 6 under; Talor Gooch is in 2nd at 5 under; and Kevin Streelman and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

Charl Schwartzel got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Charl Schwartzel to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Schwartzel hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 390-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Schwartzel to 2 over for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Schwartzel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwartzel to 3 over for the round.

Schwartzel got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwartzel to 4 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th, Schwartzel got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Schwartzel to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 370-yard par-4 13th hole, Schwartzel chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 4 over for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Schwartzel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 3 over for the round.