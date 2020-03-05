In his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Matt Jones hit 12 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Jones finished his round tied for 57th at 3 over; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 5 under; Rory McIlroy, Kevin Streelman, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Matthew Wolff, Sung Kang, and Lanto Griffin are tied for 7th at 3 under.

Jones got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to 1 over for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Jones chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 1 over for the round.

On the 390-yard par-4 fifth, Jones had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Jones to 2 over for the round.

Jones got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to 3 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, Jones reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 2 over for the round.

On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Jones's tee shot went 230 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.