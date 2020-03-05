In his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Lucas Glover hit 10 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Glover finished his day tied for 98th at 3 over; Matt Every is in 1st at 7 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Glover got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 1 over for the round.

On the 370-yard par-4 13th hole, Glover reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to even-par for the round.

After a 270 yard drive on the 467-yard par-4 15th, Glover chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Glover's 162 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to even for the round.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Glover's tee shot went 198 yards to the right side of the fairway, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 third, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 2 over for the round.

At the par-5 fourth, Glover chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.

After a 259 yard drive on the 390-yard par-4 fifth, Glover chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Glover to 2 over for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Glover chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.

Glover got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 2 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 3 over for the round.