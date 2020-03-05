-
Strong putting brings Rod Perry an even-par round one of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Rod Perry hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Perry finished his day tied for 45th at even par; Matt Every is in 1st at 7 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Rod Perry's tee shot went 209 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 ninth hole, Perry had a 227 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Perry to even for the round.
