Scott Piercy putts well in round one of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Scott Piercy hit 14 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Piercy finished his round tied for 22nd at 1 under; Talor Gooch and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 5 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Scott Brown, Brendon Todd, Adam Long, Maverick McNealy, Sung Kang, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 6th at 3 under.
Scott Piercy missed the green on his first shot on the 231-yard par-3 second but had a chip in from 20 yards for birdie. This moved Scott Piercy to 1 under for the round.
Piercy got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to even-par for the round.
Piercy tee shot went 187 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Piercy to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 15th hole, Piercy chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Piercy to even for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 18th hole, Piercy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.
