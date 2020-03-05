In his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Bubba Watson hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Watson finished his day tied for 80th at 2 over; Matt Every is in 1st at 7 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Bubba Watson's tee shot went 209 yards to the right rough and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Watson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to even-par for the round.

After a 332 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Watson chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.

Watson got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watson to even for the round.

After a 334 yard drive on the 400-yard par-4 10th, Watson chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.

On the 370-yard par-4 13th, Watson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watson to even-par for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Watson's tee shot went 191 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Watson's tee shot went 221 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.