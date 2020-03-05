-
Jimmy Walker shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Jimmy Walker hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Walker finished his round tied for 64th at 1 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Talor Gooch is in 2nd at 5 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
Walker got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to 1 over for the round.
