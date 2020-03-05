In his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Graeme McDowell hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. McDowell finished his day tied for 5th at 4 under; Matt Every is in 1st at 7 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Graeme McDowell's his second shot went 22 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, McDowell chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McDowell to even-par for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, McDowell hit his 72 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved McDowell to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, McDowell's 91 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McDowell to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 12th, McDowell chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved McDowell to 3 under for the round.

On the 370-yard par-4 13th hole, McDowell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved McDowell to 4 under for the round.

McDowell got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving McDowell to 3 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 18th hole, McDowell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved McDowell to 4 under for the round.