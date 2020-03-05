In his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Nick Taylor hit 7 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 60th at 1 over; Matt Every is in 1st at 7 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Taylor got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Taylor chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Taylor got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Taylor to 1 over for the round.

After a 262 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Taylor chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to even for the round.

After a 259 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Taylor chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Taylor's 128 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 12th, Taylor hit his 88 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Taylor hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Taylor at even for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 15th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.