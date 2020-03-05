Kevin Na hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Na finished his round tied for 12th at 2 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 5 under; Rory McIlroy, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Scott Brown, Sung Kang, Collin Morikawa, Maverick McNealy, Adam Long, and Brendon Todd are tied for 6th at 3 under.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Kevin Na's tee shot went 226 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Na had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Na to even for the round.

Na hit his tee at the green on the 199-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 48-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 12th, Na chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.

On the 370-yard par-4 13th hole, Na reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 3 under for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Na had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.