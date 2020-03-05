-
Adam Scott shoots 5-over 77 in round one of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 05, 2020
Highlights
Adam Scott jars a 22-foot putt for birdie at Arnold PalmerIn the opening round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Adam Scott sinks a 22-foot putt to make birdie at the par-5 6th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Adam Scott hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Scott finished his round tied for 100th at 5 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Talor Gooch is in 2nd at 5 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
Scott tee shot went 189 yards to the left side of the fairway, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Scott to 4 over for the round.
At the 221-yard par-3 17th, Scott hit a tee shot 218 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 4 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 first hole, Scott had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scott to 5 over for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Scott had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Scott to 6 over for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, Scott reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 5 over for the round.
