Pat Perez shoots 5-over 77 in round one of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Pat Perez hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Perez finished his round in 66th at 5 over; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 5 under; Rory McIlroy, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Scott Brown, Sung Kang, Collin Morikawa, Maverick McNealy, Adam Long, and Brendon Todd are tied for 6th at 3 under.
On the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Perez got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Perez to 3 over for the round.
Perez got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 4 over for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Perez's 155 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 3 over for the round.
On the 467-yard par-4 15th, Perez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 4 over for the round.
On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Perez's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.
