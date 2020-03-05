-
Ian Poulter shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Ian Poulter hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Poulter finished his day tied for 11th at 3 under; Matt Every is in 1st at 7 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 400-yard par-4 10th hole, Poulter had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poulter to 1 under for the round.
On the 438-yard par-4 11th, Poulter had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poulter to even for the round.
On the par-5 12th, Poulter's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Poulter to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Poulter hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 16th. This moved Poulter to 3 under for the round.
