Zach Johnson finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 05, 2020
In his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Zach Johnson hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Johnson finished his round tied for 39th at even par; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Talor Gooch is in 2nd at 5 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
On the par-4 first, Johnson's 143 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Johnson got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Johnson to even-par for the round.
After a 279 yard drive on the 511-yard par-5 16th, Johnson chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
Johnson tee shot went 220 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Johnson to even for the round.
