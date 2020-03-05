-
Rory Sabbatini putts well in round one of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Rory Sabbatini hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Sabbatini finished his round tied for 19th at 2 under; Matt Every and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 6 under; Scottie Scheffler and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Hideki Matsuyama, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 5th at 4 under.
After a 302 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Rory Sabbatini chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rory Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.
After a 274 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Sabbatini chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.
Sabbatini got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Sabbatini's 159 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 3 under for the round.
On the 467-yard par-4 15th, Sabbatini had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.
