In his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Rory Sabbatini hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Sabbatini finished his round tied for 19th at 2 under; Matt Every and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 6 under; Scottie Scheffler and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Hideki Matsuyama, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 5th at 4 under.

After a 302 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Rory Sabbatini chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rory Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Sabbatini chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.

Sabbatini got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Sabbatini's 159 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 3 under for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 15th, Sabbatini had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.