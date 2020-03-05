-
Vaughn Taylor shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Vaughn Taylor hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 61st at 1 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Scottie Scheffler, Matt Every, and Talor Gooch are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Graeme McDowell, Hideki Matsuyama, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 5th at 4 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 first hole, Taylor chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Taylor to even for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Taylor got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Taylor to 2 over for the round.
At the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Taylor hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 370-yard par-4 13th hole, Taylor had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.
