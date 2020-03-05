In his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Justin Rose hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Rose finished his round tied for 64th at 1 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Talor Gooch is in 2nd at 5 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

Rose got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rose to 1 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 14th, Rose hit a tee shot 212 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Rose had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rose to 2 under for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 first, Rose had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rose to 1 under for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Rose chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 2 under for the round.

After a 210 yard drive on the 390-yard par-4 fifth, Rose chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Rose hit his next to the left intermediate rough. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 sixth. This moved Rose to even-par for the round.

Rose got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Rose to 1 over for the round.