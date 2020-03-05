In his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Charles Howell III hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Howell III finished his day tied for 98th at 3 over; Matt Every is in 1st at 7 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a 354 yard drive on the 400-yard par-4 10th, Howell III chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.

Howell III got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Howell III to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Howell III's 164 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.

Howell III had a 352-yard drive to the right rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 third. This moved Howell III to even for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Howell III chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Howell III to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 390-yard par-4 fifth hole, Howell III chipped in his fourth from 3 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Howell III at 1 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Howell III hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Howell III at 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Howell III hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 460-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Howell III to 3 over for the round.