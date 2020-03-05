-
Henrik Stenson shoots 5-over 77 in round one of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Henrik Stenson hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Stenson finished his round tied for 76th at 5 over; Talor Gooch and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 5 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Scott Brown, Adam Long, Brendon Todd, Collin Morikawa, and Sung Kang are tied for 6th at 3 under.
On the 574-yard par-5 12th, Stenson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stenson to 1 under for the round.
At the 467-yard par-4 15th, Stenson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stenson to even for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Stenson had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Stenson to 3 over for the round.
On the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Stenson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stenson to 4 over for the round.
